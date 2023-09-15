Art of Anarchy announces return with new lead singer

Art of Anarchy has returned with new music and a new singer.

The band, which was previously fronted by Scott Weiland and then Scott Stapp, now features lead vocals by onetime Journey singer and Sons of Apollo frontman Jeff Scott Soto. They'll release a new album, Let There Be Anarchy, on February 16.

The lead single from Let There Be Anarchy, called "Vilified," is available now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video stars Cuba Gooding Jr., is narrated by ex-Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate and makes reference to the 2019 Joker movie. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Art of Anarchy, which was founded by brothers Jon and Vince Votta alongside ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, was announced in 2015 with a lineup that also included Weiland and Disturbed bassist John Moyer. However, Weiland quickly distanced himself from the project, clarifying that while he did record with Art of Anarchy, he was never actually in the band.

The self-titled Art of Anarchy album was released in 2015 with Weiland's vocals. Any chance of reconciliation between the two parties was lost when Weiland died later that year at age 48.

Art of Anarchy then released their second album, The Madness, in 2017, with Stapp on lead vocals. However, that relationship also turned sour, ending in a lawsuit claiming that Stapp did not properly commit to Art of Anarchy and refused to take part in certain promotional activities.

With Let There Be Anarchy, the Art of Anarchy lineup includes the Vottas, Thal, Soto and new bassist Tony Dickinson in place of Moyer.

