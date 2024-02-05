Art of Anarchy shares new song, "Die Hard"

Art of Anarchy, the band formerly featuring Creed's Scott Stapp and the late Scott Weiland, has shared a new song.

The track is called "Die Hard," and it's the group's second release with new lead vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, who also fronts the band Sons of Apollo and briefly sang in Journey. Art of Anarchy made their debut with Soto in September with the song "Vilified."

While it doesn't mention John McClane or Nakatomi Plaza, "Die Hard" is accompanied by a video starring Charlie Gillespie of the Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms as the so-called "Prince of Anarchy." You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

"Die Hard" and "Vilified" will appear on the upcoming Art of Anarchy album, Let There Be Anarchy, due out February 16.

Art of Anarchy first launched in 2015 with Weiland on lead vocals, but the Stone Temple Pilots frontman quickly distanced himself from the project. Weiland died later that year, and Art of Anarchy regrouped in 2017 with Stapp on lead vocals. Stapp then parted ways with the group and was involved in a lawsuit with his former bandmates.

As for who is in Art of Anarchy, that includes Soto, ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, brothers Jon and Vince Votta on guitar and drums, respectively, and bassist Tony Dickinson.

