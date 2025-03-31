Are you gonna release more new music? 'Absolutely,' says Jet frontman

By Josh Johnson

After reuniting in 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Get Born, Jet released a new song called "Hurry Hurry" in 2024. It marked their first fresh, original, non-collaborative material in 15 years. As frontman Nic Cester tells ABC Audio, there's more where that came from.

"We've all been writing throughout the inactive years with Jet, so there is material," Cester says. "We've been working on it for awhile now already, independently and now as a group."

"There will absolutely be some more," he adds. "There will be another Jet album sooner or later."

Jet originally broke up in 2012 following the release of their last record, 2009's Shaka Rock. They got back together in 2016 before going on hiatus again in 2019 and then reuniting in 2023.

For the reunion to stick, Cester feels that continuing to put out new music is important.

"It's important that, I think, any band is always trying to move forward and not just leaning on music from the past," Cester says. "It can feel a little bit cheap, in my opinion, anyway. So it's important that there is at least one new song for now, and in the meantime we're working on a bunch more."

Jet will release their Get Born Rarities compilation on vinyl for Record Store Day, April 12. They'll launch a U.S. tour in May.

