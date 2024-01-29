Are Kings of Leon putting "The Mustang" in gear?

Kings of Leon are teasing new music.

According to fan-recorded video of the band's show in, appropriately, León, Mexico, on January 25, Caleb Followill told the crowd, "We have some new music coming. It's coming real soon, so get ready for 'The Mustang.' It's coming for you."

It's not clear if "The Mustang" is the name of an album, song or something else.

KOL's last album was 2021's When You See Yourself. They have two festival appearances set for March, in Mexico and in Bogotá, Colombia. They're also going to headline the F1 British Grand Prix opening concert on July 4 in Northamptonshire, England.

