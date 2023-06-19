Arctic Monkeys cancel Ireland show due to Alex Turner's laryngitis

Arctic Monkeys have canceled the band's concert in Dublin, Ireland, scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the English rockers share that frontman Alex Turner's been "suffering from acute laryngitis."

"Following medical advice, [Turner] has been ordered to rest," the statement continues. "Alex and the band apologize for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans."

Those who purchased tickets will be refunded.

The next show on AM's schedule is their headlining set at England's famed Glastonbury concert on Friday, June 23. Turner and company have been touring in support of their new album, 2022's The Car.

Arctic Monkeys will launch a U.S. tour in August.

