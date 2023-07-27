Arctic Monkeys' ﻿'The Car﻿' makes shortlist for 2023 Mercury Prize

Arctic Monkeys' The Car has made the shortlist for the 2023 Mercury Prize, the prestigious U.K. award which honors the best album of the year by a British or Irish artist.

With the nod for The Car, Arctic Monkeys have now been up for the Mercury Prize a total of five times, tying Radiohead's record for the most shortlist appearances. Alex Turner and company won the award in 2006 with their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

The 2023 Mercury Prize winner will be revealed during a ceremony in London on September 7.

Arctic Monkeys will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Car on August 25 in Minneapolis.

