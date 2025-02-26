Architects unite with House of Protection for new song, 'Brain Dead'

Architects have shared a new song called "Brain Dead" in collaboration with the band House of Protection, which features former FEVER 333 members Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison.

You can listen to "Brain Dead" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"Brain Dead" appears on Architects' upcoming album, The Sky, the Earth & All Between, dropping Friday. The band also put out another cut, "Everything Ends," on Monday.

Other previously released The Sky, the Earth & All Between songs include "Whiplash," "Blackhole," "Curse" and "Seeing Red."

("Brain Dead" video contains uncensored profanity.)

