Apocalyptica announces 'Plays Metallica Vol. 2' album featuring Robert Trujillo

Apocalyptica will be playing Metallica once more.

The Finnish outfit has announced a new album called Plays Metallica Vol. 2, due out June 7. The record is a sequel to Apocalyptica's 1996 debut Plays Metallica by Four Cellos, which introduced the world to their unique brand of cello metal with instrumental renditions of songs including "Enter Sandman" and "Master of Puppets."

"We've been talking about making another Metallica album for around 20 years," Apocalyptica says. "Now, the time has finally come!!!"

"Plays Metallica Vol. 2 invites you to a journey into the past, present and future of Apocalyptica," the group continues. "What we can promise you: We challenged ourselves and tried to bring a totally new perspective to the original energy and emotions of the chosen Metallica songs."

Those songs include "One," "Ride the Lightning" and "Blackened." Additionally, 'Tallica bassist Robert Trujillo guests on Apocalyptica's version of "The Four Horsemen," which you can listen to via digital outlets.

In other Apocalyptica news, the band has announced that they've "amicably parted ways" with longtime drummer Mikko Sirén, who'd been playing with the group since 2003.

"We wish Mikko happiness and success in everything he aims for in all his future endeavors!!" Apocalyptica says.

Here's the Plays Metallica Vol. 2 track list:

"Ride the Lightning"

"St. Anger"

"The Unforgiven II"

"Blackened"

"The Call of Ktulu"

"The Four Horsemen" feat. Rob Trujillo

"Holier Than Thou"

"To Live Is to Die"

"One"

