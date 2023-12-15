Apocalyptica shares new song, "What We're Up Against," featuring Elize Ryd of Amaranthe

Apocalyptica has shared a new song called "What We're Up Against."

The track features Elize Ryd, singer for the Swedish metal band Amaranthe, who provides vocals alongside the Finnish outfit's heavy cello-led riffs.

You can listen to "What We're Up Against" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The most recent Apocalyptica album is 2020's Cell-0. They've since put out a number of one-off singles, including collaborations with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix and Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler.

