Anti-Flag announces breakup

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Anti-Flag is apparently no more.

A statement on the long-running punk outfit's Patreon simply reads, "Anti-Flag has disbanded." No other details were offered beyond logistics about the Patreon's subscriptions. The band's website and social media also appear to have been deleted.

A rep for Anti-Flag offered no comment when contacted by ABC Audio.

Anti-Flag was formed in 1988 and released 13 albums, the most recent being 2023's Lies They Tell Our Children. The group's music was known for its political messaging; the band members also supported a number of activist causes.

In 2020, a documentary about Anti-Flag was released featuring Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Rise Against's Tim McIlrath.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!