Anti-Flag announces breakup

Anti-Flag is apparently no more.

A statement on the long-running punk outfit's Patreon simply reads, "Anti-Flag has disbanded." No other details were offered beyond logistics about the Patreon's subscriptions. The band's website and social media also appear to have been deleted.

A rep for Anti-Flag offered no comment when contacted by ABC Audio.

Anti-Flag was formed in 1988 and released 13 albums, the most recent being 2023's Lies They Tell Our Children. The group's music was known for its political messaging; the band members also supported a number of activist causes.

In 2020, a documentary about Anti-Flag was released featuring Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Rise Against's Tim McIlrath.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.