Anthrax's Scott Ian announces passing of his father: "He was my rock"

By Josh Johnson

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has shared that his father, Herb Rosenfeld, has died.

Ian writes in an Instagram post, "Growing up my dad was my constant. He was an island of security in an ocean of dysfunction."

"He wholeheartedly supported my decision to drop out of college to follow my passion to be in a band," Ian continues. "Dad said, 'You have to try, you give it your all and if it doesn't work out you can always go back to school or work with me.' He was my rock."

Ian describes his father as "even-keeled, solid" and credits him for "how I'm able to be calm and roll with stressful situations."

"I'd never have made it 43 years in a band without his influence," Ian writes.

"I love you dad," he concludes. "RIP Herb Rosenfeld."

