Anthrax's Scott Ian celebrates 60th birthday with ride in the Batmobile

Scott Ian celebrated his birthday with a ride in the Batmobile.

The Anthrax guitarist, who turned 60 on December 31, entered his party in the passenger seat of Batman's famed ride, specifically the model seen in the 1960s TV series.

Ian posted footage of the moment on Instagram, which was soundtracked by the opening guitar riff of Slayer's "Raining Blood."

"Greatest birthday party entrance of all time," Ian writes in the caption.

Anthrax spent much of 2023 working on a new album. It'll be the thrash outfit's first record since 2016's For All Kings.

