Anthrax's Joey Belladona playing Ronnie James Dio tribute shows

Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna has announced a batch of shows shows paying tribute to the late Ronnie James Dio.

The four-date run will stop in Sebastian, Pompano Beach, Clearwater and Winter Park, Florida, taking place August 15-18.

During the shows, Belladonna will be performing Dio's songs recorded with Black Sabbath, Rainbow and his namesake band, Dio.

For ticket info, visit JoeyBelladonna.com.

Another tribute to Dio, the Rock for Ronnie concert, just took place on the other side of the country Sunday in Woodland Hills, California. It featured performances by Quiet Riot and Lita Ford.

Anthrax, meanwhile, just performed at the Sonic Temple festival and has a number of U.S. festivals coming up, including Louder than Life and Aftershock.

