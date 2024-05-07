Anthrax's Charlie Benante brings the Kenergy with drum cover of '﻿Barbie﻿' song

If you ever wondered what the Barbie movie would sound like with more double bass, Anthrax's Charlie Benante is here for you.

Benante appears in a new video from Drumeo, taking part in the YouTube channel's ongoing series that asks drummers to play alongside a song that they've never heard before, like Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers did with his viral performance of Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill."

For Benante, Drumeo chose the Ava Max song "Choose Your Fighter," one of the cuts off the Barbie soundtrack. Instead of keeping with the original tune's dance-pop trappings, Benante decided to play "Choose Your Fighter" like he might any Anthrax song.

"When I was listening to the song for the first time, I kinda had an idea of how the song was originally going to be," Benante says. "I was trying to do the opposite ... just do the opposite of what I thought they were going to do."

Perhaps Ryan Gosling, Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen can recruit Benante if they decide to play "I'm Just Ken" again.

