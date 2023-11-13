Anthrax shares new music update: "Just trying to get something really, really magical"

Anthrax has shared another update from the recording studio as they continue to work on a new album.

According to a press release, singer Joey Belladonna has started tracking his vocals for the upcoming record.

"Every take I do has to be full of energy and full of impact," Belladonna says. "So I'm knocking down every chair in the room to get to the other side, just trying to get something really, really magical."

Anthrax previously shared in May that they'd entered the studio. The band's most recent album is 2016's For All Kings.

