Anthrax films first video for long-awaited new album

Scott Ian of Anthrax performs during a Mx Metal Festo 2024 at velodromo on April 13, 2024 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Anthrax is getting closer and closer to releasing their first album in a decade.

Guitarist Scott Ian shares in an Instagram post that the upcoming record is done, and that its first video is now filmed.

"So much more Anthrax coming in 2026!" Ian says.

Drummer Charlie Benante has also posted a clip from the video shoot, which shows the band members in a warehouse while fans rock outside the windows.

"I want to thank them for being there and being a part of a very long and cold day," Benante writes.

The upcoming album will mark Anthrax's first since 2016's For All Kings.

In addition to releasing new music, Anthrax's 2026 plans include tour dates with Iron Maiden and Megadeth.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.