Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante to miss shows due to injured hand

Metallica Performs At SoFi Stadium Charlie Benante performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Anthrax will be without drummer Charlie Benante on the road for a bit.

Benante said in an Instagram post that he's suffered an injury to his right hand and is on doctor's orders to take a break from performing to "give it the proper time to heal." He will be absent from the band through a July 4 date in Spain.

The affected dates will feature drummer Darby Todd in Benante's place.

"I'm incredibly grateful that Darby Todd will be stepping in behind the kit for these dates and helping keep the shows rolling while I recover," Benante says. "I'm already focused on getting healthy and look forward to being back on the road soon. Thank you all for the support and understanding."

Benante is expected to return for a July 7 date in Portugal. Anthrax will then kick off a North American tour with Iron Maiden and Megadeth beginning in September.

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