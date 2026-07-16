Anthrax announces 'Illustrated Oral History'﻿ graphic novel

Joey Belladonna and Scott Ian of Anthrax perform on stage during Rock in Rio 2019 - Day 5 at Cidade do Rock on October 04, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

The story of Anthrax will be told in the illustrated pages of a new graphic novel.

NOT: The Illustrated Oral History of Anthrax is set to be released March 16, 2027, by publisher Z2.

"Being a band for 40+ years you have stories, you have experiences, and the way we're telling the stories and experiences with Z2 is a great way for us and the fans to actually visualize these little stories in comic book form," says drummer Charlie Benante in a statement. "I think once people see it, they'll get a laugh out of it because these stories are true! Nothing is fabricated here."

Benante adds, "I think you're gonna enjoy these stories, these great artists, and this new collaboration between Anthrax and Z2!"

Anthrax previously worked with Z2 on a graphic novel adaptation of the band's 1987 album, Among the Living.

A new Anthrax album, Cursum Perficio, is due out Sept. 18. It marks the thrash band's first record in 10 years.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.