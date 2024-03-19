Another "New Born": Muse's Matt Bellamy & Elle Evans expecting second child

Crank up Muse's "New Born": Matt Bellamy is about to be a dad once more.

The "Madness" rocker and his wife, Elle Evans, are expecting their second child together. Evans shared the news in an Instagram post alongside a recap of Paris Hilton's recent birthday party, which she and Bellamy attended.

"I'm only out with this baby bump on special occasions & this was one of them!" Evans writes.

Bellamy and Evans got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Lovella, in 2020. Bellamy also has a son, 12-year-old Bingham, with ex-fiancée Kate Hudson.

By the way, if you thought a Paris Hilton birthday party would be a strange place to find the Muse frontman, there was apparently some music talk during the festivities. In addition to the baby news, Evans shares that Billie Eilish's brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, approached Bellamy to tell him "how much of a musical inspiration he's been."

