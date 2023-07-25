Alter Bridge & Creed's Mark Tremonti announces 'Christmas Classics New & Old' holiday album

Mark Tremonti Music LLC

By Josh Johnson

Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti has announced his own holiday album.

Christmas Classics New & Old will be released October 27. It includes Tremonti's renditions of 10 holiday tunes, including "Jingle Bells," "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town."

You can check out a teaser for the record now via Tremonti's Facebook.

Christmas Classics New & Old follows Tremonti's 2022 Frank Sinatra covers album, which raised money for the National Down Syndrome Society in honor of his daughter, Stella.

Meanwhile, Tremonti is set to return to the road alongside Alter Bridge in August. He's also taking part in the Creed reunion on the 2024 Summer of '99 concert cruise.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!