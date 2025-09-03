Alter Bridge breaches the 'Silent Divide' with first track off upcoming self-titled album

Alter Bridge has premiered a new song called "Silent Divide," the first track to be released off the band's upcoming self-titled album.

The "Blackbird" rockers previously previewed the new tune in a teaser featuring Myles Kennedy living in his mom's basement while his bandmates Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips tour with the reunited Creed.

You can watch the "Silent Divide" video on YouTube.

Along with releasing the new track, Alter Bridge has announced a 2026 U.S. headlining tour. The trek begins April 25 in Orlando, Florida, and will crisscross the country before wrapping up back in the Sunshine State on May 24 in Tampa, Florida. The bill will also include either Sevendust or Filter plus Tim Montana, depending on the date.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AlterBridge.com.

Alter Bridge the album arrives Jan. 9. It's the follow-up to 2022's Pawns & Kings.

