Alter Bridge announces new self-titled album

Alter Bridge has announced a new self-titled album.

The eighth studio effort from Myles Kennedy and company is due out Jan. 9, 2026. It's the follow-up to 2022's Pawns & Kings.

Along with the album news, Alter Bridge has announced a 2026 European tour kicking off in January. The bill will also include Daughtry and Sevendust.

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AlterBridge.com.

Meanwhile, Kennedy is prepping to hit the road in the fall alongside Mammoth while supporting his latest solo album, 2024's The Art of Letting Go. The other three Alter Bridge members — Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips — are currently on tour in the reunited Creed.

Here's the Alter Bridge track list:

"Silent Divide"

"Rue the Day"

"Power Down"

"Trust in Me"

"Disregarded"

"Tested and Able"

"What Lies Within"

"Hang By a Thread"

"Scales Are Falling"

"Playing Aces"

"What Are You Waiting For"

"Slave to Master"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.