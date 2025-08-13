Alter Bridge announces inaugural Blackbird Festival in Wales

Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge perform on stage at O2 Academy Edinburgh on June 06, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Alter Bridge is launching their own festival.

The inaugural Blackbird Festival takes place June 27, 2026, at Cardiff Castle in Wales. Alter Bridge will headline the bill, which also includes the bands Skindred, Florence Black and Cardinal Black.

"We realized we haven't played Wales in over 7 years," says frontman Myles Kennedy. "To make up for lost time, we thought it would be cool to do something extra special. So with that said, we are stoked to announce The Blackbird Festival."

Kennedy adds, "Not only does this commemorate twenty-plus years of being a band, but it's also a way to show our appreciation for the fans in Wales who've patiently waited for our return."

Presales begin Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m. local time.

For more info, visit BlackbirdFest.com.

Alter Bridge is also prepping a new, self-titled album, due out Jan. 9.

