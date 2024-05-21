Aloe Blacc covers Soundgarden, Green Day, Nirvana & more on upcoming EP

Aloe Blacc, known for the single "The Man" and singing on the Avicii hit "Wake Me Up," is tackling a batch of '90s rock hits on an upcoming covers EP, Rock My Soul.

The first volume in the two-part release is due out June 7 and includes renditions of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun," Green Day's "When I Come Around," Nirvana's "Lithium," Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge" and No Doubt's "Don't Speak."

"I've always been drawn to the emotional depth and powerful messages in these songs," Blacc says. "With Rock My Soul, I wanted to honor the originals while also bringing my own perspective to the music. I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

You can listen to the Rock My Soul cover of "Black Hole Sun" now via digital outlets.

