All the Stark things: blink-182's Mark Hoppus records theme for new ﻿'Iron Man'﻿ animated series

Mark Hoppus provides the theme to the new Disney Jr. animated preschool series, Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.

The blink-182 bassist wrote and performs the song, which is called "Totally Awesome." The track, which you can hear streaming now on YouTube, reflects the premise of the show, which follows the Iron Friends -- Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho, aka Iron Man, Ironheart and Iron Hulk, respectively -- as they "work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city."

"We're the coolest team ever/ save the world together/ suits up, masks down!" Hoppus sings.

"Totally Awesome" will officially be released on digital platforms on Friday. Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends premieres on Disney Jr. on Aug. 11, and its first 10 episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Jr. on Demand on Aug. 12.

This isn't the first time the worlds of pop-punk and animated Marvel shows have collided. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump previously recorded the theme to the Disney Jr. series Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

In addition to soundtracking the adventures of the Iron Friends, Hoppus is preparing to hit the road on blink-182's upcoming tour, kicking off in August. He also released his memoir, Fahrenheit-182, in April.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.