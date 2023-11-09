All aboard the Ozzy Osbourne-soundtracked trailer for 'Inside Out 2'

Disney/Pixar

By Stephen Iervolino & Josh Johnson

The new trailer for Inside Out 2 is going off the rails with some help from Ozzy Osbourne.

The sequel to the 2015 animated Disney/Pixar film reintroduces us to the mind and emotions of Riley, led by Amy Poehler's Joy. However, as Riley enters her teen years, a demolition crew storms Riley's internal "control room" as Ozzy's solo classic "Crazy Train" blares in the background.

When the chaos is over, we meet a new emotion: Anxiety, voiced by Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

Inside Out 2 opens in June.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

