Alkaline Trio announces Tosh Peterson as new drummer

Alkaline Trio has announced that Tosh Peterson will be the band's new drummer.

Peterson has played with artists including Lady Gaga, Fall Out Boy and mgk. You may also recognize him from his Drumeo videos.

"Tosh is a beautiful human being we're very excited to travel and play music with and a drummer we couldn't be more thankful to be able to welcome into OUR family," frontman Matt Skiba writes in an Instagram post.

Peterson joins Alkaline Trio in place of Atom Willard, who announced his departure from the band in February. Willard had replaced longtime drummer Derek Grant, who'd been with Alkaline Trio since 2001 before leaving in 2023.

Alkaline Trio will play a pair of European dates in the summer before launching a U.S. tour with Rise Against in September.

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