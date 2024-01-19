Alien Ant Farm announces first album in nine years, '~mAntras~'

Alien Ant Farm

By Josh Johnson

Alien Ant Farm is releasing a new album for the first time in nearly a decade.

The record is titled ~mAntras~, and it will arrive April 26. It's the follow-up to 2015's Always and Forever.

"The new album might not be for the faint of heart, but it might be for the heart broken," AAF says. "If you're an Alien Ant Farm fan true and true, you won't be disappointed, and if you're just a visitor from another planet, we hope you enjoyed your extra terrestrial visit."

You can listen to the first single, "So Cold," now via digital outlets.

Alien Ant Farm broke out in the early 2000s, particularly with their cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." ~mAntras~ marks their sixth album.

Here's the ~mAntras~ track list:

"The Wrong Things"
"Last dAntz"
"Fade"
"No. 1"
"Storms Over"
"So Cold"
"What Am I Doing"
"Prosperous Futures"
"Glasses"
"Everything She wAnts"
"~mAntras~"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!