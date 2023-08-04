Alice Cooper returning to Detroit hometown for new album signing

In-store album signings are increasingly rare these days, but Alice Cooper couldn't pass up the chance to do one in his hometown. He'll be signing copies of his new album, Road, at Detroit's Rock City Music Company on September 4.

"Of course, that's my hometown and the home of hard rock, so, with the Road album just released the week before, I can't think of a better place to do an in-store album signing than the Motor City!" Alice says in a statement. "So all you Detroiters come out and see me and we'll rock a little bit together!"

You do need a ticket to attend the in-store signing, but the price includes a copy of Road on either LP or CD/Blu-Ray. Both include Alice Cooper -- Live at Hellfest 2022, a 90-minute concert recorded in 2022.

The only bad news is that selfies with Cooper won't be allowed due to time constraints, and he's only signing copies of Road, so leave your beat-up copy of Billion Dollar Babies at home.

Road arrives August 25. It includes the single "White Line Frankenstein," which boasts a guitar solo by Tom Morello. On August 5, Alice will be the special guest at the Syracuse, New York, date of the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard Stadium Tour.

