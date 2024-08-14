Alice in Chains announces 15th anniversary ﻿'Black Gives Way to Blue﻿' vinyl reissue

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains has announced a vinyl reissue of their 2009 album, Black Gives Way to Blue, in honor of its 15th anniversary.

The release will be available on Sept. 27 in three different color variants. You can preorder your copy now.

Black Gives Way to Blue marked Alice in Chains' first new album in 14 years and was their first with vocalist William DuVall, who joined the band following the 2002 death of frontman Layne Staley. It spawned the Grammy-nominated single "Check My Brain."

Alice in Chains has since released two more albums with DuVall, 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2018's Rainier Fog.

