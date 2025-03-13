Alice in Chains, Turnstile featured on ﻿'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4﻿' soundtrack

By Josh Johnson

Songs by Alice in Chains and Turnstile will be included on the soundtrack for the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 video game.

The game combines remade versions of the 2001 and 2002 Pro Skater 3 and Pro Skater 4 titles, much like 2020's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

New additions to the 3 + 4 soundtrack include AiC's "Them Bones" and Turnstile's "Real Thing." They join tracks including Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" and CKY's "96 Quite Bitter Beings," which were both featured in the original Pro Skater 3 game.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released July 11.

