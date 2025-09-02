Alice in Chains 'planned on doing much more this year,' says Jerry Cantrell

Alice In Chains performs on stage at North Island Union Amphitheatre on September 02, 2019 in Chula Vista, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Alice in Chains has only played one concert in 2025, but, according to guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell, that wasn't for lack of trying.

"We planned on doing much more this year," Cantrell tells Cleveland.com. "But it just didn't work."

One wrench thrown into Alice's potential plans included drummer Sean Kinney going through a medical issue, which forced the band to cancel a run of concerts in the spring.

"We also had a tour planned for, like, right now that kind of fell through," Cantrell says.

"We'll take a look at it again probably early next year and figure out what we're gonna do, whether [we] go in and make another record or do some shows -- or both," he adds.

The one show that Alice has played in 2025 was a big one: the Back to the Beginning concert, which marked the final live performances by Ozzy Osbourne and the original Black Sabbath lineup. Ozzy died just over two weeks later.

Cantrell, meanwhile, has been busy touring behind his latest solo album, 2024's I Want Blood.

