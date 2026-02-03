Alice in Chains' Mike Inez criticizes Grammys for not including Brent Hinds in televised in memoriam

Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on May 19, 2015 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez has criticized the Grammys for not including late Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds in the televised portion of the in memoriam during Sunday's ceremony.

"BIG party foul Grammys for forgetting the MIGHTY Brent Hinds in the In Memoriam," Inez writes in an Instagram post.

Hinds, who won one Grammy as a member of Mastodon and was nominated for six others, died in August 2025, just months after he parted ways with the Atlanta metallers.

While not part of the broadcast, Recording Academy did include Hinds in the in memoriam 2026 page on its website.

In other Mastodon-related news, the band has announced a tour of Europe kicking off in June. Visit MastodonRocks.com for the full list of dates and all ticket info.

