Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin & Bush In Concert - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has announced a new solo single called "Vilified."

The track is set to premiere July 25 at 9 p.m. PT. Cantrell is set to hit the road on Bush's tour the next day, July 26, in Bend, Oregon.

"Vilified" will follow Cantrell's 2021 album, Brighten, which marked his first solo record in nearly 20 years.

The most recent Alice in Chains album is 2018's Rainier Fog.

