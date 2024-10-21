Alex Van Halen releases “Unfinished,” the last song he wrote with brother Eddie Van Halen

Ahead of the release of his memoir Brothers on Tuesday, Alex Van Halen has released the full version of "Unfinished," a previously unreleased track that was the last song he wrote with his brother, Eddie Van Halen.

The tune is featured on the audiobook of Brothers, but has now also been shared on VanHalen.com, where fans can also download it.

Brothers is described by Alex as a love letter to Eddie, who passed away in October 2020. Alex launches a three-city book tour in support of the release on Monday in New York City. He will hit Northvale, New Jersey, on Tuesday, and Culver City, California, on Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.