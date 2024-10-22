Alex Van Halen explains brown M&M rider request in new memoir 'Brothers'

Alex Van Halen's new memoir, Brothers, is out now, and in it he sets the record straight about the reports that Van Halen's rider would demand M&M's in their dressing rooms, minus the brown ones.
"I know. We sound like jerks," he writes in the book, according to People. "Like rock star prima donnas looking to make some poor kid sit around picking through candies till he goes blind. But it wasn't about a power trip, and it wasn't about some strange aversion to the color brown."
Brothers, described as Alex's love letter to his late brother, Eddie Van Halen, was released Tuesday. Alex is currently on a book tour supporting the release and will be in Northvale, New Jersey, on Tuesday, and Culver City, California, on Thursday.
