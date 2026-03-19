Aldi Is Recalling Frozen Spinach Bites Over Possible Rodent Hair Contamination

If you've bought frozen spinach bites from Aldi recently, check your freezer before eating them.

The FDA has classified a recall of Simply Nature Spinach Bites, sold exclusively at Aldi locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The recall was initiated on January 16, 2026, by Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods Inc. of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, and received its official Class II classification from the FDA on March 16. The products may be contaminated with rodent hair. No illnesses or hospitalizations have been reported.

Screenshot from Aldi's website featuring Simply Nature Spinach Kids Bites (Stacker/Stacker)

Aldi

The product is a child-oriented frozen snack — the bites are shaped like dinosaurs and stars — sold in 12-ounce boxes with an inner plastic bag. Consumers can identify recalled units by the following information printed on the box:

Lot number G25CF-02B

Product number AL-SP

UPC 4099100247992

A total of 7,894 units are affected.

A Class II recall indicates the FDA has determined that use of or exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, and that the probability of serious harm is considered remote. It is the middle tier of the FDA's three-level recall classification system.

The recall has not appeared on Aldi's own recall page as of this week. Shoppers should check their packages directly against the lot number and UPC above rather than relying on in-store signage.

Consumers who have the affected product should not eat it. The product can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. The full FDA enforcement record is available at accessdata.fda.gov (Event #98379).