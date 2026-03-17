And after all, how long will the Oasis documentary be?

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis walk together on stage to perform as part of their Live '25 global tour in Sydney, Australia. (Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The story of the Oasis comeback is turning out to be quite a long one to tell.

According to Steven Knight, who's producing a documentary on the "Wonderwall" outfit's 2025 reunion tour, the length of the upcoming film currently rivals that of the extended versions of the Lord of the Rings movies.

"We've got it down to four hours," Knight tells the Project Big Screen podcast. "So we've gotta get it down."

Knight further describes the movie as "a documentary with a plot."

"It's actually got a story, and then we've expanded it," Knight says. "You'll see when you see."

It also sounds likes a good portion of the four hours will be filled with memorable lines from brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher.

"They're just one quote after another," Knight says. "They're just so funny."

Oasis' reunion tour marked the band's first live shows in 16 years, and officially ended the long-running feud between the Gallagher brothers.

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