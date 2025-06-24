AFI announces fall US tour

AFI has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining trek kicks off Sept. 30 in Madison, Wisconsin, and wraps up Nov. 5 in San Diego. A press release says the shows will "offer fans the chance to experience songs from across [AFI's] extensive catalog, delivered with the band's signature vibrant performance."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AFireInside.net.

AFI's most recent album is 2021's Bodies.

