AFI announces fall US tour

Courtesy of Live Nation
By Josh Johnson

AFI has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining trek kicks off Sept. 30 in Madison, Wisconsin, and wraps up Nov. 5 in San Diego. A press release says the shows will "offer fans the chance to experience songs from across [AFI's] extensive catalog, delivered with the band's signature vibrant performance."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AFireInside.net.

AFI's most recent album is 2021's Bodies.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!