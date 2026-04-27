AFI announces 20th anniversary 'Decemberunderground' vinyl reissue

Hey, Miss Murder, can AFI's Decemberunderground return to vinyl? It sure can!

Davey Havok and company have announced a vinyl reissue of their hit 2006 album in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The reissue, which marks the first time Decemberunderground has been available on vinyl since 2006, will come in three variants, including a limited-edition deluxe package featuring a bonus 7-inch single with two bonus tracks.

You can preorder your copy now.

Decemberunderground marked AFI's seventh studio album and spawned their most successful single, "Miss Murder."

"DECEMBERUNDERGROUND is a time and a place. It is where the cold can huddle together in darkness and isolation," Havok says. "It is a community of those detached and disillusioned who flee to love, like winter, in the recesses below the rest of the world."

The most recent AFI album is 2025's Silver Bleeds the Black Sun..., which nods to Decemberunderground with its closing track, titled "Nooneunderground." AFI premiered a video for "Nooneunderground" on Thursday.

AFI is currently on a U.S. tour in support of Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

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