Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler fractures larynx; band postpones Peace Out tour to 2024

It's going to take Aerosmith a bit longer to say Peace Out to the road.

The band kicked off their Peace Out farewell tour in early September but were forced to postpone several dates after frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords. Well, it seems Tyler needs even more time to recover because they've pushed back the whole tour to next year.

"Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," read a statement from the band. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Tyler adds, "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

Aerosmith says the tour will resume “sometime in 2024" and that new dates will be announced “as soon as we know more.” All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new shows, and fans will be able to get refunds if they are unable to attend the rescheduled dates.

The tour, featuring special guests The Black Crowes, kicked off September 2 in Philadelphia and was supposed to run through February 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

