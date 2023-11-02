Aerosmith's Steven Tyler accused of sexual assault by second woman

Steven Tyler is in more legal trouble. Rolling Stone reports a second woman has sued the Aerosmith frontman, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was just a teenager.

The suit was filed in New York on behalf of former child model Jeanne Bellino, who says the incident happened in the summer of 1975 when she was just 17. It alleges she was assaulted twice on the one day she met Tyler and accuses him of forcibly kissing and groping her.

The suit states that Bellino “has suffered and will continue to suffer, great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal & psychological injuries" from the alleged assault, noting she was medicated after it happened and still needs medication to cope.

She is seeking unspecified damages.

This isn't the first time Tyler has been sued for sexual assault. In December, a woman named Julia Misley filed a lawsuit in California accusing Tyler of sexual assault, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The pair was in a relationship for three years starting in 1973, when she was 16 and he was in his 20s. She claimed she was "powerless to resist” the rock star’s “power, fame and substantial financial ability” and said he “coerced and persuaded” her into believing their relationship was a “romantic love affair.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.