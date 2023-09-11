Aerosmith postpones multiple Peace Out dates after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Aerosmith has only played a handful of dates on their Peace Out farewell tour, and now it's come to an abrupt halt.

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," frontman Steven Tyler shared on social media. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The postponement affects September shows in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Raleigh and Washington, DC, and all have been rescheduled to early 2024. Fans who can make the rescheduled dates are urged to hold on to their tickets, and those who can’t attend will receive refunds.

Aerosmith kicked off their Peace Out tour on Saturday, September 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is now expected to resume on October 11 in Tampa, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!