Aerosmith mark 'Aerosmith (Legendary Edition)' release with new ‘Dream On’ lyric video

Aerosmith's new box set, Aerosmith (Legendary Edition), celebrating their self-titled debut album, is out now. To mark the occasion, the Boston rockers have dropped a new lyric video for their iconic tune "Dream On."

The trippy video features archival images and footage from the band's early days.

Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) comes in variety of formats, including a limited-edition five-LP collector's set. This edition includes the original album remastered on clear vinyl, along with a 2024 Album Mix on translucent red vinyl.

The set features a 1973 live performance at the Boston venue Paul’s Mall on black vinyl, as well as previously unreleased studio tracks, also on black vinyl. Additionally, it includes a UV cloud-effect 12-inch vinyl, featuring both the 2024 remaster and 2024 mix of the band's iconic single “Dream On.”

It even comes with a hardcover book featuring never-before-seen photos, plus liner notes with new interviews with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer.

Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) is also available digitally, as four-LP and three-CD sets, as well as a single LP (in both black and translucent red vinyl) and a single CD.

Released in January 1973, Aerosmith was not an immediate hit for the band but eventually peaked at #21 in 1976. Aerosmith's now-signature tune "Dream On" is one of the tracks on the record, though it wasn't a hit when it came out. It reached the top 10 when it was rereleased in December 1975.



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