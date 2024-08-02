Aerosmith cancels their Peace Out tour; retires from touring

Looks like Aerosmith is saying peace out earlier than planned.

The band just announced they’ve canceled their Peace Out tour, and they’ll be retiring from touring. It seems Steven Tyler’s vocal issues, which forced the postponement of the tour last year, have not gotten any better.

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours," they write on Instagram. "In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives."



"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other," they continue. "He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side."

They note, “Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.”

Refunds will be automatically processed for ticket purchases made through Ticketmaster.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time,” they write. “A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour, which they said would be their last, originally launched in September 2023 but was postponed after a handful of shows when Tyler fractured his larynx. It was scheduled to relaunch Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh.

