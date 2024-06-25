Additional dates announced for BEAT prog tour, featuring Tool's Danny Carey

Courtesy BEAT

By Josh Johnson

The BEAT goes on for the upcoming all-star prog tour featuring Tool's Danny Carey.

As previously reported, the drummer is joining former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, as well as guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, for the BEAT tour, which will feature performances of songs from Crimson's '80s albums, DisciplineBeat and Three of a Perfect Pair.

A total of 21 new BEAT dates have been announced after numerous stops on the originally announced itinerary, which runs from Sept. 12 in San Jose, California, to Nov. 10 in Los Angeles, sold out.

The newly added shows stretch from Nov. 18 in Thousand Oaks, California, to Dec. 18 in Highland, California, with dates scattered across the rest of the U.S. in between.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BEAT-Tour.com.

