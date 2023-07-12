Ad-Rock's hardcore band DFL reissuing debut album

Trust Records/Grand Royal Records

By Josh Johnson

The debut album by the hardcore punk band DFL, which featured Beastie Boys member Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz, is being reissued.

The 1993 record titled My Crazy Life will be available on vinyl with remastered audio on August 11. The deluxe package also includes a full live recording from an April 1993 concert and a 20-page oral history and fanzine.

You can preorder the reissue now through Trust Records.

DFL was founded in 1991, and Ad-Rock played with the group through 1993.

