Travis Barker helped the 75th Emmys get off to a rocking start.

The blink-182 drummer joined host Anthony Anderson during the show's opening, playing the iconic drum fill to the Phil Collins classic "In the Air Tonight" while Anderson sang. The performance was in honor of the show Miami Vice, which famously featured "In the Air Tonight."

Barker will be playing blink-182 songs on the band's upcoming a world tour, which comes to the U.S. in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.