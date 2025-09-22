70-year-old woman diagnosed with cancer granted floor seats to Nine Inch Nails show

Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails performs at Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen on July 5, 2025 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Didier Messens/Redferns)

Seventy-year-old Carla Well-Knight had her wish granted to see Nine Inch Nails live.

ABC15 Arizona reports that Well-Knight, who is in hospice care with breast cancer, was given tickets to see the "Closer" outfit's Peel It Back tour when it stopped in Phoenix on Sept. 16.

Well-Knight names Nine Inch Nails as her all-time favorite band — she sports a NIN logo tattoo on her arm — and is also a fan of Korn, Tool, A Perfect Circle and Linkin Park. While she's known for her hard-rocking taste, Well-Knight is also known in her senior living facility in Mesa, Arizona, for her kindness.

With that in mind, one of Well-Knight's caretakers nominated her for AARP's Wish of a Lifetime program, which helps older adults in "fulfilling their dreams through personalized experiences that promote healthy and purposeful aging."

Well-Knight was then sent floor seats to see Trent Reznor and company up close during the Phoenix show, where she rocked out amid the mosh pit.

Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back tour concluded Friday in Los Angeles. The band also just released their soundtrack to the movie Tron: Ares.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.