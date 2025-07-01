7 ways to get free or low-cost health insurance

Health insurance can be costly. First, you pay premiums for coverage for medical care and prescription medication. Then you often face out-of-pocket costs when you access care. These expenses may include deductibles, copays, and coinsurance. But having health insurance can reduce what you pay when you need care because of cost sharing and negotiated rates for services.

If you qualify for certain government health insurance programs, an Affordable Care Act (ACA) plan with a premium subsidy, or certain alternative health plans, you can reduce the up-front cost of your health insurance.

GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, shares seven places to look for free or low-cost health insurance.

Key takeaways:

Low-cost health insurance is comprehensive coverage with affordable premiums. Through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, you may qualify for premium subsidies. These are income-based tax credits that reduce the monthly cost of health insurance.

In 2025, about 4 out of 5 ACA enrollees found a plan for $10 or less per month after premium subsidies.

Government health insurance for people with low incomes includes Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. These offer coverage with no or low premiums and affordable out-of-pocket costs.

If you don't have access to affordable health insurance, you may be able to find free or low-cost options for medical care and prescription medications.

1. Affordable Care Act marketplace

The ACA makes affordable health insurance available through federal and state marketplaces. ACA plans offer premium tax credits, also known as premium subsidies. Your potential savings with premium subsidies depend on your income and household size.

In the 2025 coverage year, enrollment in ACA plans reached a record 24 million people. This is, in part, because of generous subsidies from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. With these subsidies, about 4 out of 5 consumers found plans for $10 or less a month in 2025.

It's important to note that the ACA also has insurance options for young adults. Also, Medicaid now covers some people with higher incomes. This will be discussed later.

2. Medicaid

Depending on your income, Medicaid is one of the best ways to access free or low-cost health insurance coverage. As of December 2024, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) covered nearly 79 million people nationwide. Medicaid is the largest source of health insurance in the U.S.

Medicaid is a state-federal program administered by all states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories. You can apply for Medicaid through the agency in your state or territory. If anyone in your household qualifies for Medicaid, your ACA application will be forwarded to your state’s Medicaid agency.

Medicaid provides health coverage to pregnant people and parents, older adults, children, and individuals with disabilities. Medicaid eligibility is determined by income and family size, among other factors. Emergency Medicaid, which offers ER coverage, is one of the only federal health insurance programs available to undocumented immigrants.

3. Children’s Health Insurance Program

As of December 2024, more than 7 million people were enrolled in CHIP. This program covers children whose families earn too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid but can't afford to buy a private health insurance plan. People who are pregnant or have recently given birth also qualify for CHIP coverage in some states.

4. High-deductible health plan

A high-deductible health plan (HDHP) is a health insurance policy that typically pairs lower monthly premiums with a high deductible. Some employer-sponsored and ACA plans are HDHPs. Before you meet your deductible, an HDHP may cover all of your in-network preventive care. This includes annual exams, certain vaccines, and screenings. But many people with HDHPs aren't aware of this and don't take advantage of covered services.

In 2025, HDHPs have a minimum deductible of $1,650 for an individual and $3,300 for a family. But the maximum out-of-pocket costs (excluding premiums) are $8,300 for an individual and $16,600 for a family.

Having an HDHP also gives you the option to enroll in a health savings account (HSA). You can deposit pretax money in an HSA and use it to pay medical costs. In some cases, employers set up HSAs and manage contributions for employees, but you can also set up one on your own.

It's important to note that catastrophic health plans are considered HDHPs. Catastrophic plans are designed to protect you from incurring costs related to worst-case scenarios, such as serious injury or prolonged illness. Only two groups qualify for catastrophic plans:

Adults under 30

Adults 30 and older who have been granted an affordability or hardship exemption

5. Medicare with Extra Help

If you have Medicare, you may qualify for a Part D low-income subsidy known as Extra Help. This subsidy helps people with limited income pay for their Medicare Part D costs. In 2025, most people with Extra Help will pay:

No monthly premiums for their Part D prescription medication coverage

No Part D deductible

No more than $12.15 for brand-name medications

No more than $4.90 for generic medications

People who live in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., can apply for Extra Help. In American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, there are other programs that help Medicare enrollees with limited income pay for prescription medications.

Some people automatically qualify for Extra Help, including:

If you believe you qualify for Extra Help but have not been enrolled automatically, you can apply through the U.S. Social Security Administration. This application is for Extra Help only and doesn't enroll you in a Part D plan.

6. Medicare special needs plans

Medicare enrollees can choose between original Medicare (Part A and/or Part B) and private alternatives, known as Medicare Advantage. A Medicare special needs plan (SNP) is a Medicare Advantage plan for people who have certain conditions and meet other requirements. SNPs cover some out-of-pocket costs and provide care coordination, among other benefits.

There are three kinds of SNPs:

Chronic condition SNP: This plan type is for people with diabetes, dementia, or another qualifying chronic health issue. Institutional SNP: This plan type is for people living in a nursing home or an inpatient care center, or who receive a high level of nursing care at home. Dual-eligible SNP: This plan is for people who qualify for Medicare and full Medicaid.

7. A parent’s plan

If you're younger than age 26, you can get coverage through an insured parent's health plan. You qualify even if you're married, you're a parent, you're not claimed as a dependent, or you don't live at home. The maximum age is higher in some states if you meet certain requirements. This coverage rule applies if your parent has job-based insurance or an ACA plan. Any extra cost of covering you under one of these plans is typically much lower than buying a separate plan.

Beware of low-cost healthcare offers that aren’t insurance

If you're not getting a health plan through your employer, the ACA marketplace, or an insurance company, you might not be buying insurance. That's because not all products that offer help covering medical costs are insurance. Beware of healthcare sharing ministries (known as medical cost-sharing programs) and nonlicensed risk-sharing plans. These arrangements don't have the same consumer protections, insurance department regulation, or claims payment guarantees as health insurance plans.

Where can I go for free or low-cost medical care without insurance?

Hospitals, clinics, and other organizations may offer free or low-cost healthcare services. These include medical care and prescription medications. They're available to people who don't have health insurance. Here are some places you might be able to find affordable care.

Federally qualified health centers

Federally qualified health centers, or FQHCs, are community-based facilities that offer primary care services. FQHCs are funded by the federal government. They provide care to people in underserved populations. Also known as community health centers, FQHCs charge patients based on a sliding scale. This means services are typically not free.

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), FQHCs serve millions of uninsured people in the U.S. Use your ZIP code to find an FQHC using HRSA's search tool.

Safety net hospitals and clinics

Safety net hospitals and clinics are comprehensive health centers that provide services to people regardless of whether they have health insurance. They are also known as county hospitals, public hospitals, or essential hospitals. These facilities provide billions of dollars in uncompensated care to the uninsured. Search this list to find a safety net hospital, county hospital, public hospital, or essential hospital near you.

Free and charitable clinics

Free and charitable clinics are designed for "medically underserved" people. This includes people without access to insurance. Typically, there is no charge for care. If there is an on-site pharmacy, medications are provided at no cost. The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics maintains a list of more than 1,400 locations. You can search for a facility near you using the organization's Find a Clinic tool.

Rural health clinics

Rural health clinics provide primary and preventive care for people covered by Medicare and Medicaid — and may serve people with commercial plans and those who are uninsured. There are more than 4,500 rural health clinics nationwide.

Hospitals with financial assistance programs

Typically, hospitals offer financial assistance programs. They may cover all or part of your medical bills if you qualify. Income-based indigent care and charity care are types of financial assistance programs offered by hospitals. Some hospitals may also offer an uninsured patient discount.

Patient assistance programs

Pharmaceutical companies, nonprofits, and government agencies offer patient assistance programs. These provide free or discounted prescription medications. Typically, you must be uninsured or underinsured to qualify for these programs. There are also programs for conditions and circumstances, such as for people who have a cancer diagnosis and don't have insurance.

Nonprofit organizations

There are nonprofit groups that help people pay their medical bills. For instance, the Patient Access Network (PAN) Foundation and the HealthWell Foundation offer condition-based funds to qualifying people. These can be used to help with copays, transportation costs, and medications.

Frequently asked questions

What are affordable alternatives to health insurance plans?

Healthcare cost-sharing ministries are programs that let people pool their money to pay the medical bills of individuals. These are not considered insurance, so they are not regulated like insurance plans. They do not guarantee full financial help, and individuals remain responsible for their medical debt. Even without insurance, you may have free and low-cost healthcare options in your area. These include charitable clinics, FQHCs, and safety net hospitals that offer indigent (charity) care.

What are my options for insurance if I make too much for Medicaid?

Some people who have household incomes higher than Medicaid's limits may have trouble finding affordable health insurance. If you make too much for Medicaid, your options for health coverage may include coverage from your employer, your parent's health plan, your spouse's or partner's health insurance, or Medicare.

The bottom line

Free or low-cost health insurance is comprehensive coverage with affordable monthly premiums. Your options include Affordable Care Act marketplace plans with premium subsidies, high-deductible health plans, low-cost government health insurance — such as Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Medicare special needs plans — and coverage through a parent’s plan (depending on your age).

If you can’t find affordable health insurance, free or low-cost healthcare services may be available at federally qualified health centers, safety net hospitals, free clinics, and rural health clinics. And you may be able to get help paying for your prescription medications through patient assistance programs. Nonprofit organizations and hospital financial assistance programs may offer help with medical bills.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.